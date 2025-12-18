Blueacorn co-founder Nathan Reis sentenced to 10 years in prison in federal wire fraud case

FORT WORTH, TX — One of the founders of Blueacorn, a paycheck protection program loan processing company during the pandemic, has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a fraud charge earlier this year.

On Thursday, a judge ruled that Nathan Reis be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Earlier this year, Reis, the husband of former ABC15 news anchor Stephanie Hockridge, accepted a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In June, Hockridge was convicted on the same charge by a jury in Fort Worth, TX.

His wife, Stephanie Hockridge, a former ABC15 news anchor, was also recently sentenced for her role in the federal conspiracy case.

Hockridge was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

She was released from custody with an ankle monitor after her sentencing, while her attorney continues to seek a staggered sentence with her husband and file an appeal. She is ordered to self-report to prison on December 30.

The court ordered that Reis surrender for his sentence on Jan. 20, 2026.

