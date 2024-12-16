WB Loop 202 Red Mountain shut down near Country Club Drive after deadly crash

MESA, AZ — A portion of Loop 202 Red Mountain is shut down early Monday morning after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred near Country Club Drive after 6 a.m.

A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed, but further details about the crash were not immediately available.

The westbound lanes of the freeway are shut down and there is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.

The investigation is ongoing.