Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Watch for multiple weekend freeway closures in the Valley (Sept. 25-28)

Traffic 6-24
Business Journal file
Valley government officials say regional transportation is a top priority.
Traffic 6-24
Posted
and last updated

Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions this weekend.

On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported these work zones:

  • Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 75th and 51st avenues for widening project from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 28) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps closed at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road.
    • Detour: Consider using eastbound Union Hills Drive to 51st Avenue to connect with Loop 101.
  • Southbound Loop 101 SB (Agua Fria Freeway) closed from Indian School Road to Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 28) for interchange improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 ramps closed to east- and westbound I-10. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps closed at Glendale Avenue, Cardinals Way and Camelback Road.
    • Detour: Consider using 83rd, 91st or 99th avenues to continue south and connect with I-10 east and west of the closure.
  • Southbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 28) for pavement maintenance. SR 51 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-10 and ramp to eastbound Loop 202.
    • Detour: Consider using 16th or 24th streets to I-10 or Loop 202. Consider using 7th Street to connect with westbound I-10.
  • Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Arizona Avenue and Price Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 28) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 ramps to northbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps closed at Gilbert, Cooper and McQueen roads.
    • Detour: Consider using Pecos or Germann roads to travel beyond the closure.
  • Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 26) for pavement maintenance.
    • Detour: Consider using westbound Shea Boulevard westbound to Scottdale or Hayden roads.
  • Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and Shea Blvd from 9 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 26) to 2 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 27) for pavement maintenance.
    • Detour: Consider using Scottdale Road or McClintock Drive/Hayden Road.
  • Eastbound Loop 303 closed between 43rd Avenue and I-17 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 28) for bridge construction.
    • Detour: Consider using northbound 43rd Avenue to eastbound Dove Valley Road to connect with I-17.
  • SR 347 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Casa Blanca and Riggs Roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 28) north of the City of Maricopa for paving. 

Report a typo