WATCH: ABC15 speaks to teen's mom 1 year after deadly hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX, AZ — Just over one year has passed since 16-year-old Paulina Ochoa was hit and killed while crossing the street near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road on June 9, 2023.

Police say no arrests have been made, but the teen's mom has not given hope.

Just days after Silent Witness released new video in the case, Ochoa's mom sat down with ABC15 to talk about her continued push for justice.

Officials say the vehicle involved is a Black Chrysler 300.

If anyone has any information about the case, call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.