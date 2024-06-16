One year later, police still searching for driver who struck and killed Phoenix teen

PHOENIX — It's been more than a year since 16-year-old Paulina Vargas-Ochoa was hit by a car and killed in west Phoenix.

Police are renewing their calls for the public's help in finding who killed her.

Ochoa was walking near 27th Avenue and Osborn Road on June 9, 2023 when police say a Black Chrysler 300 traveling southbound struck the teen.

Video in the player above shows Paulina's mother speaking with ABC15 days after the crash.

She died from her injuries.

The Chrysler 300 reportedly pulled into a parking lot nearby after the crash and then left the area going southbound on 27th Avenue.

Video in the player below shows the car in that parking lot.

Police continue searching for driver who killed Paulina Ochoa one year ago

Even one year later, police do not have any information to release on the possible suspect.

They are asking anyone with information on the vehicle to call police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speaking.

The information you provide could make you eligible for a cash reward.