Teen girl dead after hit-and-run crash near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A teen girl is dead after she was reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix late Friday night.

Phoenix police say it happened near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Paulina Vargas-Ochoa lying in the roadway.

She was transported to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Police believe Vargas-Ochoa was crossing mid-block on 27th Avenue when she was hit.

The vehicle involved reportedly left the scene. They are still at large.

Phoenix police are asking anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if they wish to remain anonymous.