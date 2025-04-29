US 60 shut down near Power Road after deadly crash early Tuesday morning

MESA, AZ — A deadly crash shut down a portion of eastbound US 60 in Mesa early Tuesday morning.

Arizona Department of Transportation video from the scene showed one vehicle with extensive damage stopped in the middle of the freeway near Power Road.

Officials confirmed the crash is deadly, but they did not provide further details.

Department of Public Safety troopers have shut down the eastbound lanes of the freeway. There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen to traffic.

Check current road conditions here.