Child and woman in critical condition after crash near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road

Third person also hospitalized
Phoenix Police
PHOENIX — A child and woman are in critical condition after a crash near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix, according to firefighters.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area of 39th Avenue just north of McDowell Road Friday for a reported crash around 2 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash.

Three people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Fire officials say a woman and a child were in critical condition when they were taken to the hospital.

Another woman was in stable condition.

Phoenix police are investigating what led up to the crash.

