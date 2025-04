PHOENIX — Two men are dead after a serious crash late Friday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 43rd and Northern avenues for the reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from serious injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital, where they later died of their injuries.

The identities of the men have not yet been released.

What led up to the crash is not yet known, but it is under investigation.