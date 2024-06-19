Two dead after crash near Price and Germann roads in Chandler, police say

CHANDLER, AZ — Two people were killed in a crash in Chandler late Tuesday night.

Chandler police tell ABC15 crews were dispatched to the area of Price and Germann roads before 11 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash. At the scene, they located two vehicles that were both heavily damaged, including one that had rolled on its roof.

Both vehicles were occupied by only their drivers, and both were pronounced dead after the crash. Neither driver has been publicly identified.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.