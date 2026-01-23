Traveling to see the snow? Watch for I-17 construction

PHOENIX — Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions this weekend.
On their website, ADOT reported the following work zones:
- North- and southbound Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane at times overnight in areas between State Route 74 (Carefree Highway) and Anthem Way from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (Jan. 23-24) for lane striping. Allow extra time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
- Note: Schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.
- North- and southbound Interstate 17 restricted at times (one lane closed) in areas between State Route 74 (Carefree Highway) and Anthem Way for lane restriping. Northbound restrictions are scheduled from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 23-25). Southbound restrictions are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 23-25). Please use caution in work zones during these rolling closures. Watch for workers and equipment and be prepared to slow down.
- Note: Scheduled restrictions are subject to change due to inclement weather.
- Arizona Avenue and Lindsay Road closed in both directions at Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Southeast Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 26) for widening project.
- Detours: Alternate cross streets to consider include McQueen, Cooper and Gilbert roads. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Arizona Avenue closed. Consider using the westbound on-ramp at Alma School Road.