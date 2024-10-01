Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Tipped semi-truck prompts closure of I-10 near Loop 303 ramp

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
I-10 L303 semi truck crash
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A crash has blocked Interstate 10 westbound near Loop 303 in the West Valley.

Department of Public Safety officials say a semi-truck hit a barrier wall on Loop 303 and is now leaking fuel from the fuel tank.

ADOT cameras show the semi-truck tipped on its side and leaning against the barrier.

I-10 semitruck crash

Traffic is closed at I-10 westbound and Sarival Avenue with the Loop 303 southbound ramp to I-10 eastbound also closed.

There are no reported injuries. No other details have been released.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen