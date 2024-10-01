Tipped semi-truck prompts closure of I-10 near Loop 303 ramp

PHOENIX — A crash has blocked Interstate 10 westbound near Loop 303 in the West Valley.
Department of Public Safety officials say a semi-truck hit a barrier wall on Loop 303 and is now leaking fuel from the fuel tank.
ADOT cameras show the semi-truck tipped on its side and leaning against the barrier.
Traffic is closed at I-10 westbound and Sarival Avenue with the Loop 303 southbound ramp to I-10 eastbound also closed.
There are no reported injuries. No other details have been released.
*CLOSURE*— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 1, 2024
I-10 WB is CLOSED at Sarival Ave for a crash. The Loop 303 SB ramp to I-10 EB is also closed.
Expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen.
For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGOpz & AZ511 app:https://t.co/0mekn2XoYNhttps://t.co/UaWJeK5tT4 pic.twitter.com/S63dj8msu9