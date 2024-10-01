Tipped semi-truck prompts closure of I-10 near Loop 303 ramp

PHOENIX — A crash has blocked Interstate 10 westbound near Loop 303 in the West Valley.

Department of Public Safety officials say a semi-truck hit a barrier wall on Loop 303 and is now leaking fuel from the fuel tank.

ADOT cameras show the semi-truck tipped on its side and leaning against the barrier.

ADOT

Traffic is closed at I-10 westbound and Sarival Avenue with the Loop 303 southbound ramp to I-10 eastbound also closed.

There are no reported injuries. No other details have been released.