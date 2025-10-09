Three women hurt in crash near 7th Street and McDowell Road in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three women are hurt after a crash Wednesday evening in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 7th Street and McDowell Road just after 8:30 p.m. for the reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from serious injuries.

All three women were transported to the hospital, with one in extremely critical condition, according to Phoenix fire officials.

What caused the crash is not yet known.

Phoenix police are investigating the crash.