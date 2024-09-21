One dead, two others hurt after a crash on Bell Road east of 19th Avenue in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead and two others are hurt after a crash Saturday morning in north Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say firefighters were called to the area on Bell Road just east of 19th Avenue for a crash involving two vehicles.

First responders arrived and found three people hurt after the crash.

One man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and a woman was transported in critical condition, according to Phoenix Fire.

Phoenix police later said one of those two adults has died from their injuries.

That person has not yet been identified.

Another man was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix police are investigating what led up to the crash.