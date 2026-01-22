Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Three dead, two hurt after crash along I-10 near Quartzsite

A single vehicle was involved in a rollover crash Thursday morning
QUARTZSITE, AZ — Three people are dead after a crash in western Arizona early Thursday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a single vehicle crashed in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Quartzsite around 5:45 a.m.

The vehicle reportedly went off the roadway and rolled, killing three of its occupants.

Two others were hurt and taken to hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to DPS.

There are no major traffic impacts in the area due to the crash.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

