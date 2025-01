GOODYEAR, AZ — A teenager was one of two people hurt in a crash involving a school bus in the West Valley on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened along Van Buren Street just west of Estrella Parkway in Goodyear after 7 a.m.

Goodyear Fire officials say a 16-year-old girl was taken to a trauma center in stable condition. One other patient was evaluated and released at the scene.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.