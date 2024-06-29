Suspect sought after fiery hit-and-run crash near 24th Street and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Police are searching for the driver who caused a fiery crash late Friday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 24th Street and Indian School Road just after 10:15 p.m. for a reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman outside of car that was on fire.

Phoenix firefighters put out the flames and transported the two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

During the investigation, police learned a second vehicle was involved in the crash but had left the scene before officers arrived.

That vehicle was described as a white passenger car, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, with front-end damage.

If you have any information about the vehicle or the driver, you are asked to call Phoenix police.