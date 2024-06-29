Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Suspect sought after fiery hit-and-run crash near 24th Street and Indian School Road

Police say they are looking for a white passenger car, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, with front-end damage
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
6-28 24th St and Indian School crash.PNG
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jun 29, 2024

PHOENIX — Police are searching for the driver who caused a fiery crash late Friday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 24th Street and Indian School Road just after 10:15 p.m. for a reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman outside of car that was on fire.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Phoenix firefighters put out the flames and transported the two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

During the investigation, police learned a second vehicle was involved in the crash but had left the scene before officers arrived.

That vehicle was described as a white passenger car, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, with front-end damage.

If you have any information about the vehicle or the driver, you are asked to call Phoenix police.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen