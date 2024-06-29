Suspect sought after fiery hit-and-run crash near 24th Street and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Police are searching for the driver who caused a fiery crash late Friday night in central Phoenix.
Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 24th Street and Indian School Road just after 10:15 p.m. for a reported crash.
When officers arrived, they found a man and woman outside of car that was on fire.
WE'RE HERE TO HELP
Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!
Email us: share@abc15.com
Phoenix firefighters put out the flames and transported the two people to the hospital with minor injuries.
During the investigation, police learned a second vehicle was involved in the crash but had left the scene before officers arrived.
That vehicle was described as a white passenger car, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, with front-end damage.
If you have any information about the vehicle or the driver, you are asked to call Phoenix police.