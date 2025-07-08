Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

SR 347 shut down for several hours near Maricopa after serious crash

Northbound lanes were shut down after the crash Tuesday morning
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
SR 347 crash
Posted
and last updated

MARICOPA, AZ — Northbound lanes of State Route 347 are shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. near Casa Blanca Road, which is north of Maricopa.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash, and serious injuries were reported.

Video from the scene showed investigators surrounding a sedan that was heavily damaged, as traffic continued to be blocked off hours later.

Check current traffic conditions here.

What led to the crash is under investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

Stay with ABC15 for updates.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen