Southbound SR 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 to close permanently amid ongoing Broadway Curve project

PHOENIX — Heads up, drivers! If you drive from the Phoenix area to the East Valley, there's a big traffic pattern change you'll want to know about.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials are permanently closing the southbound State Route 143 ramp to eastbound Interstate 10 on Friday evening as part of the ongoing Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

According to a traffic alert from ADOT, the loop ramp will permanently close at 8 p.m. on June 21.

ADOT

To access eastbound I-10, drivers will need to continue driving to Broadway or Baseline roads and use those I-10 on-ramps.

ADOT crews will also be closing a major section of I-10 for road work this weekend, June 21-24.