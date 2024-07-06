One dead, five others hospitalized after crash near 56th Street and Pinnacle Peak Road

PHOENIX — Six people were taken to a hospital Friday night after a crash near 56th Street and Pinnacle Peak Road.

The crash was reported just before 8:45 p.m. When crews arrived, they extinguished two vehicles that were on fire.

Six adults were taken to local trauma hospitals in critical condition, one of which was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Aerial footage appears to show that the two vehicles crashed head-on.

AIR15

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.