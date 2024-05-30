US 93 northwest of Wickenburg is closed after a serious crash involving semis

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — Serious injuries are being reported and US 93 is closed in both directions after a crash involving semis Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash took place near mile marker 179, which is west of Congress and about 20 miles northwest of Wickenburg.

DPS says at least one of the semis is rolled over and caught fire.

It's not yet clear how many people are hurt.

Both directions of US 93 are closed as the crash is investigated and cleaned up.

This section of roadway is among the stretches of 93 that are not yet 4-lane divided highway.

US 93 is the main roadway connecting Phoenix and Las Vegas.

ABC15 has reported for years about serious and even deadly crashes on US 93, especially between Interstate 40 and Wickenburg.

ADOT has been putting millions into US 93 to widen the roadway in recent years.

The latest projects were announced in 2022, and they will be completed between this year and 2027.

After those projects are completed, only 23 miles of US 93 will remain as single-lane road each way.