Crash closes US 93 north of Wickenburg

ABC15 has reported on dangerous crashes happening on the main highway between Phoenix and Las Vegas for years
US 93
Posted at 10:38 AM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 13:38:23-04

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — US 93 is closed this morning after a crash north of Wickenburg.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

The extent of the injuries are not clear.

ADOT says both directions of US 93 are closed until further notice.

ABC15 has sounded the alarm about the number of crashes on US 93 north of Wickenburg for years.

Despite being the main route between Phoenix and Las Vegas, a lengthy stretch of US 93 north of Wickenburg is still one-lane road in each direction.

But that will change in the coming years, as plans to widen the highway over the next few years have been approved.

