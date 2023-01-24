US 93 shut down after driver goes over bridge, into ravine near Wikieup

WIKIEUP, AZ — A portion of US 93 was shut down after a vehicle crashed off the roadway Tuesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 129, near Wikieup.

A commercial vehicle reportedly went over the side of a bridge and down into a ravine in the canyon from the southbound lanes of traffic.

DPS says the driver is believed to be dead.

Southbound lanes were shut down due to the crash investigation and a diesel spill. Lanes reopened to traffic around 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

CLOSED: US 93 SB is closed at milepost 129 near Wikieup due to a crash. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/l72Vm09eua — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 24, 2023

It occurred in an area that is known for frequent crashes, many of which claim lives.

Over the weekend, two people were killed and at least two others were hurt in a serious accident along US 93 north of Wickenburg.

US 93 is the primary route for drivers between Phoenix and Las Vegas. In 2021, ABC15 looked at the area from milepost 199, where US 93 splits from US 60 in Wickenburg to mile marker 120, which is just north of Wikieup.

Consumer finance website Value Penguin once named US 93 in Arizona the most dangerous highway in the United States.

