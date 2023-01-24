Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

US 93 shut down after driver goes over bridge, into ravine near Wikieup

Incident happened in area with frequent crashes
The Arizona State Transportation Board has approved safety improvements to US 93 between Wickenburg and Kingman, including widening some of the highway to four lanes and installing centerline rumble strips on most of the two-lane section.
US 93 Wikieup crash
Posted at 9:50 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 12:40:59-05

WIKIEUP, AZ — A portion of US 93 was shut down after a vehicle crashed off the roadway Tuesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 129, near Wikieup.

A commercial vehicle reportedly went over the side of a bridge and down into a ravine in the canyon from the southbound lanes of traffic.

DPS says the driver is believed to be dead.

Southbound lanes were shut down due to the crash investigation and a diesel spill. Lanes reopened to traffic around 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

It occurred in an area that is known for frequent crashes, many of which claim lives.

Over the weekend, two people were killed and at least two others were hurt in a serious accident along US 93 north of Wickenburg.

MAP: Crashes, deaths increasing on US 93 in Arizona

US 93 is the primary route for drivers between Phoenix and Las Vegas. In 2021, ABC15 looked at the area from milepost 199, where US 93 splits from US 60 in Wickenburg to mile marker 120, which is just north of Wikieup.

Consumer finance website Value Penguin once named US 93 in Arizona the most dangerous highway in the United States.

Videos in the player above highlight prior ABC15 coverage of dangers on the US 93.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get all the resources, tips, and tools you need to sort the facts from misinformation.