US 93 closed in both directions after a deadly crash involving a semi-truck

CONGRESS, AZ — A deadly crash has closed US 93 in both directions north of Wickenburg Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Safety, a four-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks and a passenger is blocking US 93 at milepost 168 near Congress.

Details on what caused the crash or how many people were injured have not been released. It's unclear if the person killed was in one of the semi-trucks or the passenger vehicle.

DPS has not released any additional details on this crash.

In 2021, ABC15's Operation Safe Roads investigated this area of US 93 as it was an area that resulted in several deadly crashes.

In 2022, ADOT officials announced efforts to expand the US 93 near Wickenburg, with officials asking for feedback on a proposed interchange between the highway and I-40.