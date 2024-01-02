Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

US 93 closed in both directions after a deadly crash involving a semi-truck

Four vehicles were involved in the crash blocking traffic at milepost 168
According to the Arizona Department of Safety, a four-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks and a passenger is blocking US 93 at milepost 168 near Congress.
US 93 deadly crash January 2
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 15:22:01-05

CONGRESS, AZ — A deadly crash has closed US 93 in both directions north of Wickenburg Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Safety, a four-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks and a passenger is blocking US 93 at milepost 168 near Congress.

Details on what caused the crash or how many people were injured have not been released. It's unclear if the person killed was in one of the semi-trucks or the passenger vehicle.

DPS has not released any additional details on this crash.

In 2021, ABC15's Operation Safe Roads investigated this area of US 93 as it was an area that resulted in several deadly crashes.

In 2022, ADOT officials announced efforts to expand the US 93 near Wickenburg, with officials asking for feedback on a proposed interchange between the highway and I-40.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61