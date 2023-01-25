ADOT looking for feedback on new US 93/I-40 interchange in Wednesday meeting

On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. to go over the new design plans for the interchange between I-40 & US 93.

ADOT says the goal of this more than $160 million project is designed to reduce congestion on the route between Phoenix and Las Vegas.

ABC15 and our Operation Safe Roads team have extensively covered this dangerous stretch of roadway where many are gambling with their safety on the way to Sin City. This is between Wickenburg and north of Wikieup.

A 2019 assessment found that approximately 10,000 vehicles are on a nearly 80-mile stretch of roadway every single day. That year they also saw nearly 250 crashes. That means the odds of a devastating crash are about one in every 15,000 cars.

ADOT said this new interchange is expected to improve safety, travel times, and reliability with a more seamless freeway connection between US 93 & I-40.

Right now, construction is slated to start next year and last through 2026.

Last year, the state transportation board approved a statewide five-year construction program that includes multiple projects to widen US 93.

Want to attend the virtual meeting? Here are the instructions from ADOT.

How to participate

Join online: bit.ly/wkingman(link is external)

Webinar number: 2492 032 8593

Webinar password: Kingman (5464626 from phones)

Join by phone: 1-408-418-9388

Access Code: 2492 032 8593

Have a road issue or a question for Operation Safe Roads? Call 833-AZ-ROADS or email roads@abc15.com