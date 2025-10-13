Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Rollover crash shuts down westbound I-10 near 83rd Avenue

A rollover crash along Interstate 10 has shut down the freeway near 83rd Avenue in Phoenix early Monday morning.
Rollover crash shuts down westbound I-10 near 83rd Avenue
I-10 83rd Avenue rollover
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A rollover crash along Interstate 10 shut down the freeway near 83rd Avenue in Phoenix early Monday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of travel.

Officials have not confirmed the severity of any injuries, but there was a full closure in the area. Two lanes have since reopened.

See live video from the scene in the video player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Check current traffic conditions here.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Spot - Arizona 61: Your Home for Golden Knights Hockey