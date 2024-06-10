Public input needed on Rio Salado streetcar extension

As Valley Metro works with Tempe and Mesa to plan for the future, they are looking to extend streetcar service along Rio Salado Parkway to better serve apartment complexes and businesses that are currently being constructed.

By 2050, this area is expected to have a 55% increase in residents and a 45% Increase in workers, according to the Maricopa County Association of Governments. Currently, 79% of households in this area have either one car or no cars according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"I don’t have a car, and then public transportation, if it makes my life easier, it would definitely be helpful," said Eddie Ng, a recent ASU graduate.

The proposed Rio East-Dobson Extension would connect to the existing streetcar line at Rio Salado Parkway, just north of Sun Devil Stadium. The line would head east past Tempe Marketplace and Sloan Park, the spring training home of the Chicago Cubs, to Mesa Riverview. At Dobson Road, the streetcar line would turn south running to Mesa's Main Street where there is a light rail line.

While transit planners say a primary purpose of the streetcar extension would be to improve mobility for people living and working along the corridor, potential riders see added convenience to get to shopping and sports complexes.

"I know the light rail doesn’t take you directly there so something that would leave you closer would be nice," said mass transit rider Andres Alvarado. "That way you beat all the traffic."

Valley Metro wants to hear from community members about streetcar stops and traffic lane configurations for the proposed extension.

There are two in-person open house meetings this week:

Escalante Community Center

2150 E. Orange St. Tempe, AZ 85281

Monday, June 10, 2024 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Adelante Healthcare Community Room

1705 W. Main St. Mesa, AZ 85201

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Residents can also weigh in 24/7 in Valley Metro's online open house until June 28.

There are big questions still to be answered regarding the streetcar extension. That includes whether local residents are ready to give up traditional traffic lanes for dedicated streetcar lanes. There are also questions about funding the project and construction time.

The Rio East-Dobson Streetcar Extension study team will develop and present a final recommendation to the cities of Mesa and Tempe for consideration and possible adoption in early 2025.