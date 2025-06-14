Watch Now
Pregnant woman, two children hurt after crash on 35th Avenue south of Thomas Road

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash
Phoenix Police
PHOENIX — Multiple people are hurt after a crash Saturday afternoon in west Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area on 35th Avenue south of Thomas Road for the reported crash.

When first responders arrived, they found multiple people had been hurt in the crash.

Phoenix police say five people were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Fire officials say of those five people, one was a pregnant woman and two were children.

Phoenix police are investigating what led up to the crash.

