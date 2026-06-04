Portion of Loop 101 closed near Ray Road due to vehicle fire early Thursday morning

CHANDLER, AZ — A portion of Loop 101 in Chandler is shut down early Thursday morning due to a vehicle fire.

Video from the scene showed a truck that was completely engulfed in flames in the southbound lanes near Ray Road.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say troopers are investigating at the scene, and traffic is being diverted onto Warner Road.

ADOT

Check current traffic conditions here.

There is no estimated time for reopening the freeway.

Stay with ABC15 for updates as we learn more about this developing story.