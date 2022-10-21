Plan for full closure of I-10 for Broadway Curve Improvement Project this weekend

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be closing or restricting Valley freeways for road work at different locations and timeframes. This includes the I-10 closing down in both directions for a portion of the weekend.
On their website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:
- Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed.
- Detour: Allow extra travel time. Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 (and Sky Harbor Airport) beyond the closure.
- Note: 40th Street also closed in both directions between I-10 and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24). Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street closed. Detours will be in place.
- Eastbound I-10 closed between SR 143/48th Street and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 23) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway Road also closed.
- Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound US 60 to connect with eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Eastbound I-10 traffic exiting at 48th Street will be able to use detour routes.
- Northbound I-17 closed between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps between Thunderbird and Bell roads and at Yorkshire Drive and Deer Valley Road closed.
- Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including northbound 19th or 35th avenues, before entering northbound I-17 beyond the closure. The northbound I-17 on-ramp at Pinnacle Peak Road will be open. Drivers on Deer Valley Road will be able to use the northbound I-17 frontage road to Pinnacle Peak Road.
- Note: Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24). Loop 101 access to northbound I-17 will be available until Saturday evening.
- Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 24) for construction. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 restricted with access to Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17). I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open.
- Detour: Alternate routes include westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to enter Loop 303 beyond the closure.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to one lane (left three lanes closed) overnight between Thunderbird Road and 75th Avenue in the northwest Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Oct. 23-27) for pavement maintenance. Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.