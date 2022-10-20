Oct. 22: Road restrictions for Tempe Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

TEMPE, AZ — Heads up, drivers! Several streets will be closed or restricted for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 22, according to information from the City of Tempe.

The following street restrictions and closures have been identified. However, others could be put in place to address public safety concerns that occur during the event.

Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:

Rio Salado Parkway will be closed in both directions between Ash and Mill avenues.

Oct. 22 from 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:

Rural Road/Scottsdale Road will be closed in both directions between Gilbert Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

College Avenue will be closed southbound between Curry Road and Gilbert Drive.

Gilbert Drive will be closed eastbound between College Avenue and Scottsdale Road.

Curry Road will be closed eastbound between Mill and College avenues.

Lakeview Drive will be closed in both directions between Washington Street and Curry Road.

Mill Avenue will be closed in both directions between Washington Street/Curry Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

The eastbound Loop 202 exit ramp will be closed at Scottsdale Road.

Rio Salado Parkway will be closed westbound between Mill and Ash avenues.

The following bus detours will also be in effect for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 22. Buses traveling in downtown Tempe may experience delays due to traffic.

Oct 22 from the beginning of service until 10:30 a.m.: