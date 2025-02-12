Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Phoenix police officer hurt in crash on Loop 202 near Buckeye Road in West Valley

The officer's injuries are said to be minor
A Phoenix police motorcycle officer is hurt after a crash Wednesday morning in the West Valley. The crash reportedly took place on the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway near Buckeye Road around 6:30 a.m.
Loop 202 at Buckeye Road crash
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police motorcycle officer is hurt after a crash Wednesday morning in the West Valley.

The crash reportedly took place on the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway near Buckeye Road around 6:30 a.m.

See video from the scene in the video player below:

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the officer's injuries are minor.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.

Several southbound lanes of the freeway are blocked because of the crash, causing traffic delays in that area during the busy morning commute.

Check current traffic conditions here.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen