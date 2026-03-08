Phoenix police identify pedestrian killed in crash near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A 35-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday morning in Phoenix near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road.

The Phoenix Police Department identified the pedestrian as Dakota Antone, 35.

Officers responded to the area near 7900 West McDowell Road around 7:56 a.m. after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found an adult man in critical condition.

Phoenix Fire Department crews took the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say Antone attempted to run across the road and failed to yield to traffic before being hit by a vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene and was evaluated for impairment. Police say no impairment was observed.