Phoenix officer uninjured after crash near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — A crash early Monday morning in Phoenix left a police patrol vehicle heavily damaged, but the officer was able to walk away with no serious injuries.

Phoenix police say the crash happened near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road around 5:45 a.m.

Video from the scene showed the officer's patrol car with extensive front-end damage.

Officials say the crash occurred when a dog darted out in the roadway and the officer swerved to avoid it. The vehicle then struck a small retaining wall.

The officer reportedly did not require hospitalization after the crash.

Officials say no other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.