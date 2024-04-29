Person dead after crash involving Valley Metro bus near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a head-on crash involving a Valley Metro bus in Phoenix Monday morning.

The crash occurred along 19th Avenue north of Cactus Road around 9 a.m.

KNXV

ABC15 crews at the scene spoke with a bus passenger, Vijay Kumar Boda, who said the crash occurred when the driver of the car went into the wrong lanes of traffic and hit the bus head-on.

Police confirmed the driver, only identified as a woman, died at the scene.

Three passengers on the bus reportedly suffered minor injuries during the collision.

Police say 19th Avenue will be closed between Thunderbird Road and Cactus Road into the early afternoon.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

No further information has been released by officials.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.