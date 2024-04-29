Watch Now
Person dead after crash involving Valley Metro bus near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road

Avoid the area while police investigate
Posted at 10:41 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 13:41:29-04

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a head-on crash involving a Valley Metro bus in Phoenix Monday morning.

The crash occurred along 19th Avenue north of Cactus Road around 9 a.m.

ABC15 crews at the scene spoke with a bus passenger, Vijay Kumar Boda, who said the crash occurred when the driver of the car went into the wrong lanes of traffic and hit the bus head-on.

Police confirmed the driver, only identified as a woman, died at the scene.

Three passengers on the bus reportedly suffered minor injuries during the collision.

Police say 19th Avenue will be closed between Thunderbird Road and Cactus Road into the early afternoon.

No further information has been released by officials.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

