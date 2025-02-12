Watch Now
Two people dead after crash Wednesday morning in Peoria

The crash took place near 87th Ave and Cactus Road
PEORIA, AZ — Two people are dead after a serious crash Wednesday morning in Peoria.

Peoria police say they were called to the area near 87th Avenue and Cactus Road for a reported crash.

Officers arrived and found two vehicles involved in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person in the same vehicle was taken to the hospital before they also died of their injuries.

Both victims have not yet been identified.

The other driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

Speed and impairment are being investigated as possible causes of the crash.

Police say the area near 87th Avenue and Cactus Road will be closed for several hours as the crash is investigated. They ask drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

