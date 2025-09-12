Pedestrian killed on I-10 near Warner Road overnight, DPS says

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a crash involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian along Interstate 10 overnight, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Warner Road early Friday morning.

DPS did not provide additional information about the crash or the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is one of multiple deadly crashes under investigation along I-10 in the Valley, all occurring within a matter of hours.

Officials are looking into two separate deadly crashes that occurred on I-10 in the West Valley in the Buckeye area.