Pedestrian dead after crash near 83rd Avenue and Van Buren Street

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the West Valley early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred near 83rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Tolleson police tell ABC15 the pedestrian, only identified as a man, was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when a northbound vehicle struck him.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The driver reportedly stayed at the scene of the crash, and impairment and speed are not believed to be factors.

Van Buren Street is open to traffic but 83rd Avenue is shut down just south of Van Buren. Drivers should take another route if traveling in the area on Tuesday morning.

Stay with ABC15 for updates.