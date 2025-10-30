One person seriously hurt, another flees scene of serious crash on I-17 near Dixileta Drive

PHOENIX — One person is seriously hurt after a reported rollover crash on I-17 in north Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened just before 3:45 p.m. near the Dixileta Drive exit.

DPS officials say three vehicles were involved in the crash, and a truck that was involved rolled a few times.

At least one person is seriously hurt.

Another person reportedly fled the crash scene on foot, according to DPS.

It's not clear if that person was driving a vehicle involved in the crash.

Multiple lanes are blocked as emergency crews work at the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation.