One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash in west Valley

One person has died and others were injured after a four-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just after 4:15 p.m. on the northbound lanes on State Route 303 at Grand Avenue.

Officials say a "Ford F350 pickup truck struck a Chrysler Pacifica van that was stopped in traffic at the Grand Avenue exit."

A passenger in the van was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officials.

DPS says the F350 continued on, striking two other vehicles.

Two others were taken to a hospital, and another two passengers suffered minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of SR-303 remain closed for several hours.

The investigation remains ongoing.