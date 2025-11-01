One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash in west Valley

One person has died and others were injured after a four-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.
The Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just after 4:15 p.m. on the northbound lanes on State Route 303 at Grand Avenue.
Officials say a "Ford F350 pickup truck struck a Chrysler Pacifica van that was stopped in traffic at the Grand Avenue exit."
A passenger in the van was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officials.
DPS says the F350 continued on, striking two other vehicles.
Two others were taken to a hospital, and another two passengers suffered minor injuries.
The northbound lanes of SR-303 remain closed for several hours.
The investigation remains ongoing.