One person dead, another hurt after crash involving a motorcycle near Power and Riggs roads in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle this morning in Queen Creek.

Queen Creek police say the crash happened on Power Road just north of Riggs Road.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, and one of those vehicles was a motorcycle.

One person involved in the crash has been pronounced dead.

That victim has not yet been identified.

A second person was reportedly taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say it's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

Power Road is closed in both directions between Cloud Road and Riggs Road as the crash is investigated.