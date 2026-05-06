One hurt in crash involving sanitation truck at Surprise intersection

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise police say one person was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a sanitation truck on Wednesday morning.

The collision, which involved the sanitation truck and a passenger car, happened before 7 a.m. near Reems and Waddell roads.

Video from the scene showed a crashed car being towed away from the scene, and a sanitation truck crashed through a residential wall.

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Police say the driver of a passenger car was taken to a hospital for treatment, but their condition is not known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.