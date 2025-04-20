One dead, three others hurt in rollover crash on Interstate 17 north of the Valley

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ — One person is dead and three others are hurt after a rollover crash on Interstate 17 north of the Valley.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate just north of Table Mesa Road.

DPS has confirmed one person has died in the crash. That person has not yet been identified.

Three others were taken to the hospital for their injuries. It's not clear how severe those injuries are.

Southbound traffic is currently getting by in the emergency lane in the area.

It's not clear how long lane restrictions will be in place, but drivers coming back from the high country should expect delays in the area.