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One dead in rollover crash along I-10 near Jackrabbit Trail in West Valley

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I-10 Jackrabbit crash
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BUCKEYE, AZ — One person was killed in a rollover crash along Interstate 10 in the West Valley on Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Jackrabbit Trail exit around 5:30 a.m.

A dump truck carrying a load of sand reportedly overturned after experiencing a tire failure, according to DPS. Video from the scene showed the truck overturned off the roadway.

When first responders arrived at the crash site, they located one person who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

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