One dead after fiery crash involving six vehicles in the West Valley

GLENDALE, AZ — One person is dead after a fiery crash Friday night on the Loop 303 in the West Valley.

ADOT cameras show the crash happened near Bethany Home Road.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials confirmed that six vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person has died, but DPS could not confirm if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

What caused the crash is not yet known, but it remains under investigation.

The southbound lanes of Loop 303 were shut down in the area for several hours, but they have since reopened.