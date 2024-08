PHOENIX — One person is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck near 12th Street and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Fire crews were called to the area around 1 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a crash involving several vehicles, including a semi-truck.

Officials say a man involved in the crash was "beyond resuscitative efforts" and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been provided by police.

No other injuries are reported.

Phoenix police are investigating the cause of the crash.