Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Traffic

Actions

Officer involved in crash with juvenile on scooter near 83rd and Peoria avenues

The juvenile suffered minor injuries, police say
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
83rd and peoria avenue police juvenile crash
Posted
and last updated

PEORIA, AZ — An investigation is underway after a Peoria Police Department officer struck a juvenile on a scooter early Thursday morning.

According to police, a marked Peoria PD patrol car was involved in a crash near 83rd Avenue and Shangri La Road, near Peoria Avenue.

A juvenile riding a scooter was reportedly struck by the officer and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The officer driving the patrol car was not hurt.

Road closures are in place in the area while officials conduct the investigation.

Peoria High School is located near the crash scene, but it's unclear whether the juvenile is a student at the school or if the school is impacted in any way.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen