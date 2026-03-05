Officer involved in crash with juvenile on scooter near 83rd and Peoria avenues

PEORIA, AZ — An investigation is underway after a Peoria Police Department officer struck a juvenile on a scooter early Thursday morning.

According to police, a marked Peoria PD patrol car was involved in a crash near 83rd Avenue and Shangri La Road, near Peoria Avenue.

A juvenile riding a scooter was reportedly struck by the officer and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The officer driving the patrol car was not hurt.

Road closures are in place in the area while officials conduct the investigation.

Peoria High School is located near the crash scene, but it's unclear whether the juvenile is a student at the school or if the school is impacted in any way.