Apache Junction inks deal with Google for high-speed internet rollout

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Google is bringing its high-speed fiber internet service to a new Valley city.

Apache Junction City Council on Tuesday approved a license agreement with Google, allowing the tech giant to install GFiber service in the area, with construction slated to begin later this year.

"Our mission is to serve our residents by focusing and investing in quality of life and planned improvements,” Bryant Powell, city manager of Apache Junction, said in a statement. “The Internet has become an essential part of our day-to-day lives, and partnering with GFiber means our community will have access to fast, dependable internet service.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.