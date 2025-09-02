Mustang, motorcycle racing leads to a crash in Tempe that left five people seriously hurt

TEMPE, AZ — Five people are seriously hurt after a crash on Monday evening in Tempe.

Tempe police say they were called to the area near Scottsdale Road and Rio Salado Parkway just before 8:15 p.m. for the reported crash.

When officers arrived, they found that a Mustang had failed to negotiate a curve and crashed.

Five people who were in the car were ejected from the vehicle.

All five were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Police believe the Mustang and a motorcycle were racing when the crash occurred.

The motorcyclist involved returned to the scene after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.