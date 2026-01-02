Multiple people hurt in rollover crash near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — A rollover crash investigation blocked streets in Glendale early Friday morning and left multiple people hurt.

The incident occurred in the area of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Crews at the scene confirmed to ABC15 that multiple people were injured in the crash, including one in critical condition.

What led to the crash is under investigation, and the roadway is blocked off to traffic.

This is one of two major crashes in the West Valley early Friday morning; a crash involving a semi-truck is under investigation near Dysart Road and Grand Avenue in Surprise.